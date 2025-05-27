Noida constable death: Hours earlier, he told wife he would return in 2 hours

Police constable Saurabh Kumar, 32, who was shot dead in Masuri, Ghaziabad late Sunday night, had joined the police force in 2016 when he was posted in Gautam Budh Nagar district. Saurabh Kumar. (HT Photo)

On Monday, Kumar’s autopsy was conducted and his body was handed over to his family, who took it to their village in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh for last rites.

“Kumar had no children and is survived by his wife, who he married in 2020, his parents, and elder brother. His family lives in their home town where his brother is a farmer,” said a police officer.

Kumar, who lived in Noida Sector 122 with his wife, Ayushi, who was a Delhi Police sub-inspector’s daughter, was planning to go on a 10-day leave in the coming days to spend time with his family in Shamli.

On Sunday night, Kumar’s wife sent him a message asking when he would come home for dinner, people familiar with the matter said. He reportedly replied that he would return home in two to three hours. A few hours later, his wife received a call informing her of his death.

Colleagues remembered him as a brave officer who was dedicated to his work. On Monday, there was silence at the Phase 3 police station, where Kumar was posted for the last three years as a member of the crime team.

On Monday, the Noida police issued a statement announcing ex gratia towards Kumar’s family.

The statement said that police commissioner Laxmi Singh donated ₹1 lakh, and other senior officers contributed a day’s salary, to support Kumar’s family financially.

The total financial assistance is estimated to be ₹76,16,000.

.