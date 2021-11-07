Noida cops hold traffic awareness programme, emphasize on wearing safety-gear

Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police, in association with a citizens’ group ‘7X Welfare Team’, organised a traffic awareness programme in Hajipur T-Point in Sector 104 on Sunday, sensitising road users to follow traffic rules and regulations and take precautions while travelling amid foggy or inclement weather conditions.

The Sectors 74 to 79 in Noida are known as 7X.

Noida traffic inspector Ashutosh Singh said police teams asked motorists to follow traffic rules. “People also took an oath of following traffic rules,” said Singh.

Brajesh Sharma, a resident of Antriksh Golf View 2 in Noida’s Sector 78, and a member of 7X Welfare Team, said traffic volunteers reached Hajipur T-Point holding a placard bearing messages on traffic rules.

“When the red light of the traffic signal was on, we approached people driving car without a seatbelt and motorcycle riders without helmets and sensitized them about traffic rules. They promised to follow traffic rules in future,” he said.

Sharma said that the violation of seatbelt and helmet rule is the main reason for casualties in an accident. “We advised people to put on their safety gear while driving vehicles. We also told them to drive carefully during foggy weather conditions,” he said.

On Saturday, a programme was organised at Jewar toll plaza to sensitize motorists travelling on the Yamuna Expressway.

Data from the Noida transport department shows that from January 1 to August 31 this year, 238 people died while 348 were injured in 501 accidents in the district. During the same period in 2020, 221 died while 345 were injured in 446 accidents in the district.

A report by the ministry of road transport and highways states that in 2019, 151,113 people died and 451,361 were injured in 449,002 accidents in India. This roughly translates to an average of 1,230 accidents and 414 deaths every day and nearly 51 accidents and 17 deaths every hour. Uttar Pradesh had recorded 42,572 accidents, in which 22,655 people died and 28,932 were injured, which is roughly 15% of the national share.