Noida cops intensify drive to check drink driving

Following instructions from the Noida police commissioner’s office, the traffic police launched a drive against drink driving and inspected over 2,000 people on Thursday night. The police also booked 63 people for allegedly creating public nuisance.

“Personnel from police stations across the district conducted inspections for drink driving or consuming alcohol at public places and checked 2,199 people. Action was also taken against 63 people for public nuisance under Section 290 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Such drives will be conducted on a regular basis,” said a police spokesperson, requesting anonymity.

The police said that cases of drink driving are becoming more common across Noida and Greater Noida. The police added that though checking drives are conducted on a regular basis, they have been intensified now.

“We get about 25-35 cases of drink driving every night. Such cases are common in the area. There are also frequent reports of pub brawls,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional commissioner of police.

The move comes after a pub brawl that led to a man’s death earlier this week. The investigations revealed that a group of friends got agitated after receiving a bill that was higher than expected. It led to a scuffle between the staff of the Lost Lemons pub and the group of friends. According to the police, the suspects worked as bouncers in the pub. Following the incident, police surveillance around Gardens Galleria Mall in Sector 38, where the incident happened has also been increased.

Meanwhile, with Covid-19 restrictions in place along with the upcoming festival season and the recent action taken against loudspeakers at religious and other public places, police presence has been increased across Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Police commissioner Alok Singh visited sensitive areas with a mixed population on the last Friday before Eid. He visited the Jama Masjid in Sector 8 and two mosques and instructed officers to be watchful.