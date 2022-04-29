Noida cops intensify drive to check drink driving
Following instructions from the Noida police commissioner’s office, the traffic police launched a drive against drink driving and inspected over 2,000 people on Thursday night. The police also booked 63 people for allegedly creating public nuisance.
“Personnel from police stations across the district conducted inspections for drink driving or consuming alcohol at public places and checked 2,199 people. Action was also taken against 63 people for public nuisance under Section 290 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Such drives will be conducted on a regular basis,” said a police spokesperson, requesting anonymity.
The police said that cases of drink driving are becoming more common across Noida and Greater Noida. The police added that though checking drives are conducted on a regular basis, they have been intensified now.
“We get about 25-35 cases of drink driving every night. Such cases are common in the area. There are also frequent reports of pub brawls,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional commissioner of police.
The move comes after a pub brawl that led to a man’s death earlier this week. The investigations revealed that a group of friends got agitated after receiving a bill that was higher than expected. It led to a scuffle between the staff of the Lost Lemons pub and the group of friends. According to the police, the suspects worked as bouncers in the pub. Following the incident, police surveillance around Gardens Galleria Mall in Sector 38, where the incident happened has also been increased.
Meanwhile, with Covid-19 restrictions in place along with the upcoming festival season and the recent action taken against loudspeakers at religious and other public places, police presence has been increased across Gautam Budh Nagar district.
Police commissioner Alok Singh visited sensitive areas with a mixed population on the last Friday before Eid. He visited the Jama Masjid in Sector 8 and two mosques and instructed officers to be watchful.
-
Ghaziabad civic body okays ₹1,417 crore budget
The executive committee of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Friday cleared the proposed budget for the 2022-23 financial year, which has a proposed expenditure of ₹1,417 crore as against an income of ₹1,337 crore. The officials said that two other important proposals regarding the integrated parking management system (IPMS) and the new property tax structure have been proposed to be taken to the corporation board for further discussions.
-
Assaulted over payment of ₹90, Ghaziabad juice seller succumbs to injuries
A 27-year-old juice seller died of critical injuries after he was allegedly assaulted by three suspects who refused to pay ₹90 for the 'shikhanji' (lemonade) they purchased at his stall near River Hindon Metro station on Wednesday evening (April 27). The victim was identified as a resident of Arthala, Gaurav Kashyap.
-
Complaint filed against Noida authority for alleged irregularities in plot allotment
A farmer has filed a complaint against the Noida authority for allotting two residential plots to persons who are allegedly not eligible for the same. After a delay of more than nine years, the Noida authority on February 14, 2021, had allotted developed residential plots to 644 eligible farmers whose land was acquired for urbanisation prior to the year 1997. Another farmer has alleged irregularities in the allotment process.
-
40 schools in Ghaziabad city dump bus facilities
Following the death of a 10-year-old Class 4 student at Modinagar, who stuck his head out of a moving school bus and it hit the pole of a gantry gate on April 20, the regional transport department found during its physical inspection of vehicles ferrying school children that at least 40 private schools in Ghaziabad are no longer in a position to operate school buses.
-
Avoid reciting Hanuman Chalisa within 100-metre radius of mosque premises: RPI
The members of the Republican Party of India on Friday met the police commissioner and appealed not to allow reciting or playing Hanuman Chalisa within a 100-metre radius of mosques premises to avoid any conflict between the two communities. RPI leaders Siddharth Dhende, Shailendra Chavan and Ashok Shewale meet the official and put forth various demands. Dhende said, ”Some political parties are trying to spread hatred among communities.”
