Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida court bans protesters within 100m of Jaypee office

ByVinod Rajput
May 19, 2025 06:34 AM IST

The order was issued ex parte: neither JREAWS nor individual buyers were present or had filed objections

Homebuyers who have spent more than a decade awaiting possession of Jaypee Infratech (JIL) flats now face new limits on their agitation as a local civil court has barred demonstrations within 100 metres of the developer’s Sector 128 office, siding—at least temporarily—with JIL’s new owner, the Suraksha Group. 

The court declined JIL’s request for a 500-metre buffer no-protest zone. (Sunil Ghosh?HT Photo)
The court declined JIL’s request for a 500-metre buffer no-protest zone. (Sunil Ghosh?HT Photo)

Civil judge (junior division) Mayank Tripathi passed the interim injunction on Friday while hearing a civil suit filed on May 15 against the JIL Real Estate Allottees Welfare Society (JREAWS) and “unknown protestors”. The judge limited the no-protest zone to 100 metres, observing that JIL had failed to show ownership or control over a 500-metre perimeter it had sought.

The order was issued ex parte: neither JREAWS nor individual buyers were present or had filed objections. The next hearing is fixed for July 15.

JIL, in its petition, accused protestors of “blocking ingress and egress, shouting defamatory slogans and threatening employees”, particularly during an April 10 demonstration that drew more than 125 buyers. It contended another protest was planned for May 17.

JREAWS president Ashish Mohan Gupta rejected the claim, telling Hindustan Times: “No protest was even planned for May 17. The notice was served late evening, and the matter was taken up the next morning—buyers had no time to respond.”

Calling the suit “an attempt to silence us”, Gupta said protesters were “only demanding the homes they paid for”, adding that over 17,000 buyers have awaited possession since 2010-11, with original delivery dates of 2014-15.

Suraksha Group CEO Abhijit Gohil said, “We are working as per the terms of the resolution process. We are looking into their issues properly,” adding that more than 3,000 workers have been deployed and manpower is being ramped up.

JREAWS said it will move to vacate the injunction at the July hearing and may seek relief from higher courts if necessary.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Noida court bans protesters within 100m of Jaypee office
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 19, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On