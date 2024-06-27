 Noida district hospital gets air-conditioned resting room for patient kin - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Noida district hospital gets air-conditioned resting room for patient kin

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Jun 27, 2024 06:42 AM IST

Gautam Budh Nagar health department opens an air-conditioned resting room for patient's family with 25 beds, washrooms, lockers, and drinking water.

The health department of Gautam Budh Nagar has started an air-conditioned resting room for the family and relatives of patients admitted in the hospital, senior officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said while a resting room was functional earlier as well, considering the adverse weather conditions and the intense heat, it has now been equipped with air-conditioners for providing relief to the family members accompanying a patient. (HT Archive)

Officials said while a resting room was functional earlier as well, considering the adverse weather conditions and the intense heat, it has now been equipped with air-conditioners for providing relief to the family members accompanying a patient.

The department has also added 25 beds to facilitate patient’s kin and relatives, said officials.

“There is a provision of a resting room for those accompanying patients admitted for treatment at the district hospital. However, considering the intense heat, the health department has made the facility air-conditioned by installing three ACs,” said Dr Renu Agarwal, chief medical superintendent (CMS), Noida district hospital.

Officials said the resting room earlier had only seating space and the the health department has now added beds as well.

Officials said the facility, which is located on the fifth floor of the hospital, can accommodate 25 people on the beds while more people can use the facility for waiting.

“The resting room has also been equipped with clean washrooms, lockers and drinking water,” the CMO said.

Officials said the requirement for such a facility increases during adverse weather conditions, when it is extremely hot or cold. The facility is equipped to facilitate patient’s family during the winters as well, they said.

News / Cities / Noida / Noida district hospital gets air-conditioned resting room for patient kin
