Noida drivers can now check their speed limit with this new Google Map feature

The alert will automatically encourage drivers to regulate their speed, police officials said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT) The motorists will be able to view both their actual driving speed and the maximum permissible speed limit on Google Maps while navigating. The Noida police in coordination with Google India have launched an initiative that will display current and maximum speed on Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, Elevated Road, and other roads in the sector roads on Google Maps in the district, as an attempt to prevent road accidents and raise road safety awareness.

“As part of this initiative, the maximum speed limits set by competent authorities for different categories of vehicles, including heavy, medium, light, two-wheelers, etc. across various routes and sections in Noida will be displayed live on Google Maps,” said Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh said during an event “”Vision Safe Road: An Extra Mile For Accident Mitigation” held at the police commissionerate in Sector 8 on Wednesday.

Singh, in an official statement, also said that the motorists will be able to view both their actual driving speed and the maximum permissible speed limit on Google Maps while navigating. “This will help them easily identify whether they are driving within the prescribed limit or exceeding it. The alert will automatically encourage drivers to regulate their speed,” she added.

“The new technology-driven initiative aims to make motorists more aware of the importance of adhering to these limits. By following traffic rules and driving responsibly, individuals can ensure their own safety as well as the safety of others,” the police said.

Police said speeding remains the leading cause of road accidents, jeopardising the life of not only drivers but also posing danger for others on the road. Each road has a designated speed limit to reduce the risk of accidents.

“The objective of Google Maps has always been to provide users with a safe, accurate, and seamless travel experience. Through this partnership with Noida police, we aim to ensure that drivers are aware of the speed limits and follow traffic rules, ensuring their own safety and that of others,” said Roli Agrawal, India Head, Strategic Product Partnerships at Google India.

Director general of police (Uttar Pradesh) Rajeev Krishna also joined the event virtually. “This innovative effort will play a crucial role in reducing road accidents,” he said.

According to the Noida traffic police data, “462 people died and 966 people were injured in 1165 accidents in 2024 while from January to August, 311 people died and 585 others were injured in 797 accidents.”