Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
Noida: Drunk patients create ruckus at district hospital

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 21, 2024 06:50 AM IST

The ruckus exacerbated when one of the two men climbed onto the tin shed above the oxygen plant and threatened to jump off

NOIDA: In a bizarre incident, two inebriated men who visited the Sector-39 district hospital in Noida around Monday midnight following an accident with some vehicle, created ruckus at the hospital premises claiming that their e-rickshaw had been stolen, officials said on Tuesday.

Sector 39 police intervened and managed to calm the patients down, persuading them to climb off the shed, and the patients were then taken into custody by police. (HT Photo)
Sector 39 police intervened and managed to calm the patients down, persuading them to climb off the shed, and the patients were then taken into custody by police. (HT Photo)

The situation escalated when one of the two men climbed onto the tin shed above the oxygen plant and threatened to jump off, they added. The patients had met with an accident in Sector-49.

“After receiving initial treatment, they began creating a ruckus, alleging that their e-rickshaw had been stolen. The situation quickly spiraled out of control, with the patients getting into a scuffle with each other besides other visitors,” informed hospital authorities.

According to chief medical superintendent, Dr Renu Agarwal, police were immediately informed about the incident.

Sector 39 police intervened and managed to calm the patients down, persuading them to climb off the shed. The patients were then taken into custody by the police, she said.

“It has been consistently observed that the security guards at the hospital are not performing their duties properly which is leading to such instances, leading to hospital’s security being compromised. We are looking forward to rope in personnel from the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Corporation in hospitals to avert such incidents,” the CMS added.

Police, meanwhile, said the two were later let off with a warning. No charges were pressed against them.

