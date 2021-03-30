IND USA
Noida News
noida news

Noida engineer loses 1.8L in online fraud

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 11:47 PM IST

Noida: A 30-year-old engineer allegedly lost 1.8 lakh in a fraud in which the suspect promised to facilitate his friendship with a woman in lieu of payments in the form of registration amount, security deposit and a host of other such transactions.

In his complaint, the man, a resident of a high-rise in Noida’s sector 120, stated that on March 22, he received a text message and then a call from a woman, who identified herself as Tina and claimed to be an executive of a dating website. “She informed me that my number has been shortlisted for friendship with a woman and explained various schemes. First, she asked me to pay a registration fee of 2,100, which, after I paid, she claimed to have found a suitable match for me,” said the complainant.

“She sent some fake photos and also facilitated a conference call with a woman. She then asked me to pay 10,500 as security deposit, and 16,800 for booking a hotel room,” he said.

The complainant added the suspect kept on demanding money on one or the other context but did not facilitate his friendship. “When I asked to arrange for a personal meeting, the woman refused. When I realized that it is a fraud, I started demanding refund of my payment. The suspect asked me to pay more money, following which the whole amount will be refunded,” he said adding that he had borrowed from friends and relatives to make the payment and now, he had no money.

The man then filed a complaint at Phase 3 police station. Jitendra Deekhit, station-house officer of Phase 3 police station, said a case has been registered against the suspect under section 66-D of the Information Technology Act. “We are investigating the matter from all angles,” said Deekhit.

