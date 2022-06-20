Noida ex-servicemen demand action against Agnipath protesters

A day before the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call by some groups, former military personnel in Gautam Budh Nagar met police officials and submitted a memorandum on Sunday, demanding strict action against youths who have been protesting against the Agnipath scheme launched by the Union government.

The former Armymen also held meetings with youths in various police stations across the district and briefed them about the advantages of the Agnipath scheme and urged them to avoid spreading misinformation.

“The fact that some youngsters are trying to disturb peace and resorting to violence is condemnable. It is unlawful behaviour and should not be tolerated. All the violence that has erupted is based on false information. Not only should such protests be quashed but those being held should not be eligible for any government job in future. If they are ever admitted to the armed forces, it will be shameful for us ex-servicemen,” said Havildar Ajay Sharma (retired), treasurer of Ex-servicemen’s Welfare Committee, Jewar.

Incidentally, many youths from the Jewar area appear in exams for the military services every year.

The former servicemen said that most young men agreed that there was no reason to protest and said that it is unlikely that any violent protests will be held in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The three military chiefs also issued a joint statement on Sunday stating that the Agnipath scheme will not be recalled, following which the call for Bharat Bandh gained momentum. However, district police warned that strict action will be taken against anyone trying to disturb peace.

“We have come to know that some anti-social elements will try to disturb peace and cause law and order problems on June 20 in the name of ‘Bharat Bandh’. We want to remind people that Gautam Budh Nagar has Section 144 imposed and any unlawful assembly of people will be dealt with seriously. Anyone who comes to know of any such anti-social elements should also inform police immediately,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police (law and order), Gautam Budh Nagar.

District magistrate Suhas LY and commissioner of police Alok Singh also met over 40 ex-servicemen on Saturday, and asked them to educate youths who have been protesting in the district.

“The meeting mainly focused on exchange of ideas wherein the retired personnel spoke about how they can reduce misinformation by talking to the youths and educating them at the village-level,” said the district magistrate.

Violent protests have broken out in several states, where Army aspirants are showing their discontent against the provisions of the Agnipath scheme.

On Friday, a group of about 150 aspirants had also blocked traffic along the Yamuna Expressway for nearly an hour. Eventually, police managed to stop the protest and booked about 225 people and arrested 15 of them. Officials said that eight police personnel and a driver of a privately-run bus suffered injuries in the ensuing violence in the Jewar area.