Noida farmers to protest outside Parliament in Delhi today

Farmers from Noida villages on Wednesday said they are all set to stage a protest outside Parliament House in Delhi demanding hiked land compensation and better rehabilitation facilities for their families against the land acquired for the development in the city in over the past 40 years. Farmers at the maha panchayat held near the Greater Noida authority office on Wednesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

They have announced that they will enter the national capital on tractors, buses and other vehicles. The protesters plan to gather at Mahamaya flyover, from where the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway begins, around noon Thursday and march towards Delhi.

As they will use the Delhi-Noida link road, the Gautam Budh Nagar police has taken adequate measures to police the stretch during the agitation march, said senior police officers.

“We have done arrangements for the protest march that will begin from Noida’s Mahamaya flyover and go to Parliament House in Delhi. The Uttar Pradesh government is not addressing our demand for 10% of total land acquired for residential purposes, 64.7% hiked land compensation, permission for commercial activities on residential plots and other benefits,” said Sukhbir Yadav, leader, who is leading the protest under the banner of Bharatriya Kisan Ekta Sangh.

On September 20, 2023,the farmers had ended their protest after the Noida authority assured them that their demands will be acted on over the next few months. But they resumed their protest on December 18 after they realised that the state government and the Noida authority were not addressing their demands.

The farmers from Noida, Greater Noida and other areas will join hands to intensify their protest against the Noida authority that acquires the land from farmers, develop it and then sell the same to investors or developers for setting up industries and realty projects. Farmers said they have not received adequate compensation and rehabilitation facilities for the acquired land.

“We are looking into the issues of farmers and are allotting residential plots to them for their family use. We have sent their demands to the state government,” said Satish Pal, additional chief executive officer, Noida authority.

Farmers alleged that the Noida authority has delayed the allotment of residential flats and also the distribution of the hiked land compensation prompting them to restart their protest.

The additional commissioner of police Gautam Budh Nagar Shivhari Meena said, “We are taking adequate measures in view of the farmers’ protest so that the general public do not face any inconvenience.”

Sources said that the Noida police and the Noida authority may convince the farmers to withdraw the protest and change their plans to march to Delhi. If the farmers do not heed their suggestions, then the protest march may be stopped by force in view of the law and order situation.