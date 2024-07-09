Noida: Fire breaks out at closed factory, no casualty

A fire broke out on Monday afternoon at a shut factory that used to make electrical goods in Noida’s Sector 2, said fire officials, adding that it took them about an hour to douse the blaze. No one was injured in the fire. the firefighters said. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was extinguished completely in an hour. An investigation revealed that the factory was sealed by the Noida authority around eight months ago. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Locals alerted the fire control room around 3pm about the fire at the three-storey factory in Block B, Sector 2, said Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer (CFO), Gautam Budh Nagar.

“Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was extinguished completely in an hour. An investigation revealed that the factory was sealed by the Noida authority around eight months ago,” the officer said.

The factory had furniture and other electrical items stored on ground floorand these were gutted, Chaubey said.

“But the fire was controlled before it could reach the first and second floor,” the CFO said, adding that since the factory was sealed, no one was inside.

As there is no electrical supply to the unit, officers could not immediately ascertain what triggered the fire.

However, an officer requesting anonymity said: “Children used to go there. It is suspected that some miscreant started the fire and fled the spot.”

From January to May, 1,210 fires were reported in the Gautam Budh Nagar district, according to data available with the fire department