Noida: Fire breaks out in empty hospital record room, none hurt

A fire broke out at Sumitra Hospital, a private facility in Sector 35, Noida, early Friday morning, triggering panic among patients and staff but causing no major injuries or casualties, officials said. The blaze started around 5am in Sumitra Hospital’s ground-floor record room, which was locked and unoccupied at the time. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The blaze started around 5am in the hospital’s ground-floor record room, which was locked and unoccupied at the time—circumstances that officials said helped avert a potential tragedy.

“We received information about the fire at Sumitra Hospital around 5am. Our team responded immediately and rushed six fire tenders along with a hydraulic platform to the spot,” said Gautam Budh Nagar chief fire officer Pradeep Chaubey. “The fire was confined to a record room on the ground floor, and there were no reports of any serious injury.”

Firefighters managed to douse the flames quickly. A smoke extraction system was deployed to clear the building, and an evacuation was carried out as a precaution.

Patients from the ground and first floors were safely escorted out by staff and firefighters, while those on the second floor exited on their own. Patients on the third floor were not affected and remained in place, officials said Around 35 patients were admitted in the hospital at the time of the incident, officials said.

“As soon as the hospital administration noticed the smoke and flames, we raised the alarm and alerted the police and fire department,” a hospital spokesperson said.

Two hospital caretakers sustained minor injuries while breaking a window to assist with rescue operations. They were treated at the hospital itself and kept under observation. No patient or staff was seriously harmed.

Fire officials suspect a short-circuit may have triggered the blaze. “Prima facie, we suspect a short-circuit caused the incident. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause,” Chaubey added.

Gautam Budh Nagar has seen a spate of serious fire incidents in 2025, prompting a sharp response from district authorities. In May, large-scale fire safety audits were launched across factories and hospitals after nearly 350 industrial fires were reported since January.

Inspections covered industrial hubs like Ecotech 2 and Udyog Vihar, as well as hospitals—where multiple safety lapses were flagged. In April, a high-level committee was set up to assess fire preparedness in factories, following a Sector 18 incident in which four people, including two women, jumped from upper floors to escape a blaze triggered by an AC compressor explosion.

Between March and May, officials also audited over 64 hospitals with more than 50 beds, issuing repeated reminders and launching fresh drives to ensure fire NoCs were in place for non-compliant facilities.