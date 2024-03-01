Noida: Firm director arrested for threatening district hospital chief

Noida police on Thursday arrested the director of an outsourcing company for allegedly threatening Noida district hospital’s chief medical superintendent (CMS) and other hospital employees, the police said on Friday. The contract of the company -- Perfect Lovya Securitas Private Limited -- which provides housekeeping services in Delhi-NCR, with the Noida district hospital Sector 39 expired in November 2023. But it was not renewed by the hospital authorities over alleged irregularities and complaints against the firm. (HT Archive)

The contract of the company -- Perfect Lovya Securitas Private Limited -- which provides housekeeping services in Delhi-NCR, with the Noida district hospital Sector 39 expired in November 2023. But it was not renewed by the hospital authorities over alleged irregularities and complaints against the firm, said hospital officials aware of the matter.

Perfect Lovya Securitas Private Limited’s director Vikrant Sharma was allegedly pressuring the CMS Dr Renu Agarwal for renewing the contract, and also threatening her. Following this, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Sharma on Wednesday, police said.

“Based on the complaint received from the district hospital CMS, an FIR was registered against the accused person under section 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said station house officer, Sector 39 police station, Jitendra Singh, adding that the accused was arrested late Thursday.

Dr Agarwal, CMS, Noida district hospital, said that she had also reported the matter to the higher officials.

Ever since, the accused person identified as Vikrant Sharma had been indirectly threatening me and my family of dire consequences. He had also reached out to a few other employees of the hospital,” she said.

The official said that she reported the matter with the police as a precautionary measure and to ensure her safety.