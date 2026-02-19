Noida flower show opens with replica of Kedarnath

Noida: Around 120 varieties of flowers and plants will be put on display at the 38th Noida annual flower show 2026 that commences on Thursday at the helipad ground in Sector 33A. Spread over more than 15 acres in Sector 33A, near Shivalik Park, this year the exhibition will focus on promoting environmental awareness and greenery. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Being organised by the Noida authority’s horticulture department, the annual event, is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors per day, said officials on Wednesday.

The theme of this year’s event is the famous Shri Kedarnath shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva in Uttarakhand, with a floral replica of it set to be a major draw for the visitors, they added.

“Not everyone can travel that far. So, we are bringing such experiences here. It is a replica made of flowers, including the gate. For the last 10–15 days, our floral artists have been working on it. We have also called artists from Bengaluru,” said Anand Mohan Singh, deputy director (horticulture), Noida authority.

Around 80 artistes from Bengaluru, Karnataka, have been engaged for the event, said officials.

Spread over more than 15 acres in Sector 33A, near Shivalik Park, this year the exhibition will focus on promoting environmental awareness and greenery.

“Since Noida has people from many different states and cities living here, the horticulture department took this initiative,” said Vandana Tripathy, additional CEO, Noida authority, told HT.

The authority, meanwhile, has also organised a garden competition, including roundabout gardens. Teams inspected campuses of various institutions, industries, and private residences as part of the contest, featuring on-the-spot garden layouts that showcase gardening skills, said officials.

Authorities are anticipating a large number of people, especially from the neighbouring Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Delhi thronging the event.

Meanwhile, apart from the floral display, the venue will also have food stalls and dedicated activity zones for children.

Entry to the show is free, and visitors can attend between 11am and 8 pm from February 19 to 22.