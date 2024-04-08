Noida: Four gunrunners arrested for illegal manufacture, sale of firearms

The Central Noida police arrested four people on Sunday on charges of making and selling illegal weapons, senior officers said on Monday, adding that they have also seized raw materials used for making illicit weapons and eight countrymade guns from the suspects’ possession. The suspects allegedly pretended to make lathe machines, and packaging in the factory, but actually produced illegal weapon. (HT Photo)

The suspects were in a car when they were intercepted during a police check at the Kheda Chauganpur roundabout on Sunday evening, by a police team from Ecotech-3 police station and crime detection team, Central Noida, police said.

“During the checking being carried out in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, we came across the suspects travelling in a Brezza car with Uttar Pradesh registration plates. Upon inquiry, weapons, weapon-making equipment and raw material were recovered from the vehicle,” said Suniti, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

“The four suspects, identified as Shahfahad (34), a resident of Masuri, Ghaziabad, Sadiq (32) of Nandgram, Ghaziabad, Shivampal (27) a resident of Noida, and Badal (24), a resident of Delhi, were arrested on the spot. Four pistols were recovered from each suspect, along with weapon making equipment and raw material,” said the officer.

According to the DCP, the entire gun running racket was led by Shahfahad, a mechanical engineer by training.

“He has a factory in the Morta industrial area of Ghaziabad. It is registered under the name of Leo Pard India Industries Pvt Ltd, a parts manufacturing company in Shahfahad’s wife’s name,” said the officer.

The factory has been in operation since 2021, said police.

“Earlier, the company was registered as SHR India in Shahfahad’s name. However, they changed its name in July 2023,” added Suniti.

“The suspects allegedly pretended to make lathe machines, and packaging in the factory, but actually produced illegal weapons. Machines worth lakhs of rupees were installed there to make the weapons,” she said.

Officials also found that the suspects would take orders from criminal gangs in Delhi/National Capital Region (NCR) and supply weapons in one or two days. They sold pistols for ₹10,000-80,000 each.

“With stricter surveillance in place due to the elections, the suspects had decided to move the operation to Bulandshahr, and were heading there via Noida when they were arrested,” Suniti said.

Ecotech-3 police station has registered an FIR in the case under relevant sections of the Arms Act. The suspects have been remanded in judicial custody.