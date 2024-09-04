Noida: Gang of three carry out thefts to pay for alcohol; held

The Noida Police on Tuesday arrested a couple and an auto-rickshaw driver on charges of theft and said the three allegedly stole valuables from houses and shops at night by using a crowbar to break open shutters and doors, to fuel their liquor addiction. The couple got married three years ago while Chauhan is the couple’s neighbour. All three of them are addicted to alcohol. Kajal is fond of expensive liquor but they did not have enough money to fund the habit. (HT Photo)

Manish Kumar Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said the suspects have a long criminal history and have been committing thefts since the past several years. “During interrogation, they told us that all of them are addicted to alcohol and resorted to theft for money to buy liquor. They would break into houses and shops to steal valuables and cash,” he said.

The suspects, all residents of Chipyana Buzurg village in Greater Noida West, were identified as Kuldeep Chauhan (29) who drives an auto-rickshaw bearing a Uttar Pradesh registration plate; Suraj Kumar (24) and his wife Kajal (24), said police.

“They were arrested by the Expressway police on Monday from Wajidpur Pusta Road near Sector 125, Noida. The police also recovered an auto-rickshaw, more than ₹25,000 cash and a crowbar the gang allegedly used to break into houses and shops from the possession of the suspects,” said Mishra.

During interrogation, Kumar allegedly told police that he was breaking into houses and shops in Noida with his wife Kajal and friend Chauhan since the past one year.

“The couple got married three years ago while Chauhan is the couple’s neighbour. All three of them are addicted to alcohol. Kajal is fond of expensive liquor but they did not have enough money to fund the habit. As a result, the couple would venture out together at night to avoid suspicion, and use a crowbar to break locks of shutters and rob the house or shop. They would then escape in Chauhan’s auto-rickshaw. Kajal would keep the stolen goods and then divide the money among the three,” said the ADCP.

“The suspects have already been linked to three recent cases of theft in Noida,” said Mishra. The cases include a robbery at Chauhan Beej Bhandaar in Nangli village, Sector 135 in April 8; a theft at the Theka Desi Liquor Doob in Sector-135 in August 23; and and another case in Surajpur on August 26.

“They have been booked under section 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation into the trio’s activities is underway,” said Mishra.