    Noida gears up for Chhath Puja with 16 ghats under preparation

    Published on: Oct 24, 2025 5:54 AM IST
    By Maria Khan
    In rural pockets, preparations are underway in Baraula village, and at the D-Block park near Jai Hind Crown Bank in Hoshiyarpur village, officials said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photos)
    In rural pockets, preparations are underway in Baraula village, and at the D-Block park near Jai Hind Crown Bank in Hoshiyarpur village, officials said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photos)

    Officials said cleaning, desilting, and installation of lighting arrangements are already underway at the sites, in coordination with contractors and local residents for the festival

    Noida: Ahead of the Chhath Puja festival, authorities have started setting up and readying designated ghats across sectors and villages in the district to facilitate safe and convenient celebrations, officials said on Thursday.

    “As many as 16 sites have been identified for the festival, and all work circles have been directed to ensure cleanliness, proper lighting, and safe access for devotees,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer of Noida authority.

    Officials said cleaning, desilting, and installation of lighting arrangements are already underway at the sites, in coordination with contractors and local residents for the four-day festival which begins on October 25.

    The designated sites include the park behind the State Bank in Sector 2, and the G-Block park in Sector 56 under Work Circle 1. The Ramlila Ground at Noida Stadium has also been included in the list. Under Work Circle 3, ghats will be set up at Jhoomar Morh in Sector 43, near the NTPC plant in Sector 45, and at Sector 47’s proposed health camp site near Sonitpur, officials said.

    In rural pockets, preparations are underway in Baraula village, and at the D-Block park near Jai Hind Crown Bank in Hoshiyarpur village, officials said.

    In the newer sectors, sites have been marked near commercial and institutional areas in Sectors 57, 62, 63, 71, 110, 116, 120, and 122.

    “One of the largest ghats will be developed near the underpass in Sector 135, adjacent to the road connecting Sector 129 and the power sub-station area”, officials added.

    Chhath Puja is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. It is observed over four days in states like Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal. In recent years, the festival has seen growing participation in Noida with residents’ groups and local associations collaborating with the administration to set up ghats in residential sectors.

    • Maria Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Maria Khan

      Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.Read More

    recommendedIcon
