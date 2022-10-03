Noida, Ghaziabad mark Gandhi Jayanti

Organisers of the Sri Ramlila Committee in Greater Noida marked Gandhi Jayanti by setting up life-size murals of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and others at the Ramlila ground in Greater Noida’s Site 4 on Sunday.

The general secretary of the committee, Vijendra Singh Arya, said that the murals were procured from renowned Noida-based sculptor Ram Sutar’s workshop at Sector 63 in Noida.

“Before starting the Ramlila performance, a cultural programme on patriotism was held at the Ramlila ground on Sunday, where the audience was told about the freedom struggle of India and the non-violence movement of Mahatma Gandhi,” Arya said.

Committee member Harinder Bhati said that a message to promote the Union government’s Swachh Bharat Mission was imparted to the audience at the Ramlila ground as well. “Posters creating awareness against the use of single-use plastic have been put up across the ground and a streetplay was also performed by school children informing about the importance of cleanliness in our surroundings,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Ghaziabad, the district administration marked Gandhi Jayanti by holding an exhibition where school children showcased their creativity by making works of art from waste materials.

“The ‘kachra dhan’ exhibition was held at the Sadar tehsil on Saturday to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Students created innovative items from waste products such as old newspapers, bottles and tyres,” said Ritu Suhas, additional district magistrate (administration), Ghaziabad.

Suhas added that over 200 students from different schools across the district participated in the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON