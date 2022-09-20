Noida gives more time to realtors, industrial units to pay financial dues

The Noida authority on Tuesday discussed and approved multiple decisions involving the group housing department, new Noida development, and brochure of schemes, among others, at its 206th board meeting. The meeting was held at the authority’s Sector 6 administrative building under the chairmanship of Arvind Kumar, chairman, infrastructure and industries department, Noida and Uttar Pradesh.

The board also discussed the land compensation issue involving DLF Mall of India in Sector 18 but the matter was not resolved, officials said. The board decided to give realtors, industrial unit owners and other plot owners three months of additional time to pay their financial dues. “However, the additional time for the payment will be given to those who have paid 20-30% of the total defaulted amount,” the authority said in a press statement.

Those seeking additional time will have to apply between October 1 to December 31.

“The defaulters will also have to submit a plan enumerating the timeline for paying the remaining 70-80% amount,” the statement further noted. The facility is being provided to those who have not been able to clear their financial dues despite repeated notices.

Apart from this, the authority discussed the new Noida master plan. The Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad investment region will be developed with 60 villages in Bulandshahr and 20 villages in the Gautam Budh Nagar district. The board decided that it should first invite suggestions and objections before finalizing the master plan. The plan is part of the Master Plan 2021 and also will be incorporated into the 2041 Master Plan. The authority will also seek approvals from the Uttar Pradesh national capital region planning cell so that it stays in line with town planning norms.

“Once finalized, the New Noida Master Plan 2041 will be put presented at the next board meeting for final approval. We also want feedback from industrial players to make it conducive to market demands,” a Noida authority official said.

The UP government added 80 more villages to Noida on January 3, 2021, with an aim to ready industrial land, and create space for manufacturing units and financial institutions, as there is no land available for allotment in the existing city. According to the draft, New Noida will be developed as a hub of manufacturing and financial institutions.

