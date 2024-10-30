Noida halts footpath tile removal in Sector 34 after residents raise dust pollution concerns

A recent move by the Noida authority to remove footpath tiles from Sector 34, to comply with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives, has sparked a protest by residents and RWA officials, who said the removal will give rise to dust pollution. Acting in compliance with NGT directives citing environmental concerns associated with concrete covered surfaces, Noida authority on Monday began removing tiles from footpaths. But RWA members objected, citing possible dust pollution due to it. (HT Photo)

Acting in compliance with NGT directives citing environmental concerns associated with concrete covered surfaces, Noida authority on Monday began removing tiles from footpaths. However, RWA members and residents of Sector 34 intervened and objected to the exercise saying the removal will give rise to dust pollution.

Sector 34 RWA President KK Jain said the footpaths in the sector were in a poor condition before the tiles were laid and the dust pollution was making life difficult for residents, especially the elderly.

He said the tiles were laid over sand and soil, avoiding any concrete or cement. On Monday, the authority removed the tiles between the lane measuring around 10-12 metres, between Sector 33-34.

The RWA had specifically requested the tile installation to protect residents from dust pollution and improve footpath usability, said its representatives.

“In the absence of these tiles, there was a lot of flying dust leading to problems for passersby and residents. We requested the authority to install concrete tiles on footpaths around a year ago, and it was done. Now, these are being removed,” said Jain.

“We strongly oppose this move. As it came to our knowledge, we appealed to the authority to reconsider its decision following which, the work was halted,” he said.

Residents maintained that removing tiles will bring back dust problems. However, orders from the NGT had directed steps to reduce impervious surfaces such as concrete to enhance groundwater absorption and curb urban heating.

“While we respect the intentions behind the NGT orders, there has to be a balance. These tiles are essential for our day-to-day convenience and health. We’re not against green measures, but any action that affects our quality of life should take out well-being into account,” said Kuldeep Munshi, another resident of Sector 34.

Sector 34 has a population of around 50,000, as per the RWA.

Following the opposition from residents, the tile removal was halted by the authority. Residents have been assured that the removed tiles will be reinstalled.

“We understand the residents’ concerns and are committed to finding a balanced solution. The tile removal is being carried out on the NGT directives aimed at enhancing environmental sustainability. However, the situation is currently being reviewed,” said Paras Nath, senior manager, Noida authority.

Notably, a petition regarding the “rampant concretisation” of footpaths and road berms in Noida and Greater Noida is currently being heard by the NGT. After a recent directive in the case, Noida CEO Lokesh M had ordered the removal of concrete tiles from footpaths and areas surrounding trees, HT had reported.