Noida: Health officials study digital system’s usage in patient-care at district hospital

NOIDA: Health officials from different states and districts visited Noida’s Sector 39 district hospital on Thursday to study the implementation of the digital Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) in routine functioning. The demonstration was intended to give the visiting team a practical understanding of the system rather than just an overview of its technical features. (HT Photo)

The digital systems at the hospital track a patient’s journey from registration and consultation to diagnostic tests, medicines and hospital admission.

The visit, conducted under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), brought together senior officials including a director of the National Health Authority (NHA), chief medical officers, medical officers and other health officials.

The exercise offered a close look at how digitisation is integrated into multiple stages of patient care, as health department staff demonstrated the use of HMIS for patient registration, OPD services, medical consultations, investigations, dispensing of medicines, admissions and IPD management.

“Such study visits encourage the exchange of best practices among different health institutions and help make digital health services more effective, transparent and useful for patients,” said Dr Ashok Kumar Jha, chief medical superintendent (CMS), the Sector 39 district hospital, Noida. .

“The demonstration was intended to give the visiting team a practical understanding of the system rather than just an overview of its technical features,” the CMS added.

According to officials, the HMIS also facilitates the digital maintenance of information and management of hospital services. The visiting officials also examined how information moves through different stages of the patient-care process, said officials.

The visiting team was taken through different points of the hospital where digital records and processes are used.

The officials visited the registration counter, outpatient department (OPD), pharmacy, admission counter, blood laboratory, inpatient department (IPD), Central Medical Stores Department (CMSD) store and the server room.