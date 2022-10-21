Noida high-rise chaos on camera: Female security guard's hair pulled amid clash

In yet another shocking incident from high-rises in the National Capital Region (NCR), which has caught massive attention, a brawl has been captured on camera that shows residents and security guards caught in the middle of deep chaos. A police complaint was filed after at least two women were reported to be injured.

This was after two groups of residents - at Noida’s Hyde Park Society - clashed as they were supporting different candidates for a local election. The election was being held for the post of the Apartment Owners Association President.

What followed was not less than a street fight. A woman - apparently a resident - is seen pulling the hair of a female security guard in the shocking clip, which is now being widely shared. While some people standing around are in agreement with her behaviour, some are in utter shock. Screaming and yelling continues throughout the clip as does the chaos.

"Two groups of people supporting different candidates for the post of Apartment Owners Association President of Noida's Hyde Park Society got into a clash yesterday. Two women had minor injuries," DCP Noida was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Two guards are said to have been taken into custody.

#WATCH | UP: Two groups of people supporting different candidates for post of Apartment Owners Association President of Noida's Hyde Park society got into a clash yesterday. 2 women had minor injuries. Complaint registered, 2 guards detained: DCP Noida



(Vid source: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/SCHfwwM9w9 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

Several apartment complexes in the cities neighbouring Delhi - Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Haryana’s Gurugram - have made headlines lately for wrong reasons.

In August, a Gurugram man was seen slapping a security guard repeatedly on camera after he was stuck in an elevator briefly.

This was days after a Noida woman was seen abusing a security guard allegedly over delay in opening of the gate. Cases were filed in both the incidents.

(With inputs from ANI)

