Noida: Industrial land allotment policy of three authorities set to be modified again

The industrial plot allotment rules under the industrial bodies in Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway, are set to be modified, and it is likely that these bodies will adopt the method of e-auction for allotting industrial plots that are up to 8,000 square metres (sqm) in size and use an objective criteria/interview process for allotting larger plots that are more 8,000 square metres in size, officials in the know of the matter said on Tuesday. In the review meeting on Saturday, a consensus was reached to conduct e-auctions for plots up to 8,000sqm, while larger plots will be allotted based on an objective criteria/interview process. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

In this connection, a review meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath was held last Saturday. In August last year, the Uttar Pradesh government scrapped e-auctions, paving way for the allotment through interviews. After that in February, Uttar Pradesh industries minister instructed that the CM’s approval must be sought before land is allotted through interviews.

“The proposal pertaining to allotment of large size plots on the basis of interview was discussed in an online meeting with the CM on Saturday. Once we get the communication regarding the meeting, we will take further appropriate steps,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The state government, over the past many years, has tried to revise the allotment process with an aim to maintain transparency and accountability in the system. This time, the government aims to implement a dual methodology -- using both e-auctions and an objective criteria/interview process -- for allotment of industrial plots.

Officials said the authorities are likely to categorise plots under two segments -- up to 8,000sqm and above 8,000sqm. In the review meeting on Saturday, a consensus was reached to conduct e-auctions for plots up to 8,000sqm, while larger plots will be allotted based on an objective criteria/interview process.

However, this dual method will be implemented only after the state government sends an official communication about the same to all industrial bodies, said officials.

The Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Ravi Kumar NG did not answer calls or reply to messages seeking his comment on the matter.

Yamuna authority CEO Arun Vir Singh refused comment on the matter.

In July last year, industrial development commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh issued a directive to quash the e-auction process and reinstate the previous rules that were in place before April 2022.

Before April 2022, industrial plots in Gautam Budh Nagar district were allocated through a combination of draw of lots, interviews, and evaluations by the screening committee and the chief executive officer.

The authorities were instructed to adopt a transparent allotment process that considers the background of the investor and the potential benefits of the investment.

Noida and the Greater Noida authorities scrapped the e-auction process for plot allotment during their respective board meetings in August 2023.

In September, the Yamuna authority followed suit, reverting to the objective parameters in place before April 2022, with some amendments aimed at promoting ease of doing business.

Now, authorities will not allot industrial use plots above 8,000sqm area through e-auction. It will be done through ”objective criteria” that includes key components of interview in which a company director explains about their vision about the business and investment, said officials.

Under the objective criteria, the authorities gives marks to a company on the basis of its financial strength, work experience and interview performance, among others, to decide whether the company is eligible to be allotted a plot or not.

Officials said plots meant for industrial use will be allotted only to the company that will score the maximum marks during the allotment process.