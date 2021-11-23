Noida international airport to become operational by 2024, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the proposed Noida international airport in Jewar would be ready for flights to take off and land by 2024.

He stressed once the airport becomes operational, Uttar Pradesh would be the only state in India to have five international air transit hubs.

“Being developed with an estimated investment of ₹34,000 crore, this airport will create employment opportunities for over one lakh people,” the chief minister said at a public event earlier in the day.

Preparations were in full swing as the Uttar Pradesh government is gearing for the grounbreaking and foundation laying ceremony of the Noida international airport on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be present at the mega event.

The Noida international airport is set to come up at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Located 72km from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, 40km from Noida and about the similar distance from the multi-modal logistics hub at Dadri, the airport is conceived as the multi-modal connectivity hub owing to its proximity to the existing Yamuna Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and will also be linked to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Ballabhgarh in Haryana's Faridabad district.

The Noida international airport is being designed to serve more than 12 million passengers every year, with the potential capacity to 70 million passengers by the end of Phase 4 of the project.

The airport will be expanded after every phase depending on the passenger growth and traffic and is expected to be completed in the next 36 months.

According to the release, the work on the international airport in Ayodhya is in full swing with services slated to start early next year.

Modi inaugurated the Kushinagar international airport in Uttar Pradesh last month, the third such apart from the existing airports in Lucknow and Varanasi. The fourth international airport in Uttar Pradesh is proposed to come up in Ayodhya Airport by 2022.