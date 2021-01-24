Noida: Jal Vayu Vihar residents concerned over safety following multiple break-ins
Noida: Residents of Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 25 are concerned about the safety in the locality following multiple instances of burglaries in the last week.
According to the residents, four break-ins took place over a span of four days. “There were four burglaries between January 16 and 19, three of which were in the same block. Since October last year, there have been 11 such incidents, and most of them have not been worked out by the police,” said Pradeep Kumar, chairman, residents welfare association, Jal Vayu Vihar.
He said that one of the blocks where seven of the incidents have occurred has a separate gate. The police suspect insiders’ role as most of the cases have taken place when the occupants were out only for a few hours.
Following the incidents, RWA has decided to shut a few gates in the area. But not all residents agree with the step.
“Our house was broken into during the lockdown when most of the gates were locked. So, this is not a guaranteed solution. Several residents in the area are retired defence personnel and senior citizens. People are concerned about their safety, and some concrete actions need to be taken to ensure that the problem is resolved,” said Shyam Bajpayee, a resident of the area.
The residents alleged that the break-ins are happening despite the presence of a police post inside the colony.
Recently, upon requests by the residents, the police have heightened surveillance and two police personnel in civil clothes have been posted in the area.
“We have a few leads and we will work out the cases soon. Our teams are staying on alert,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.
