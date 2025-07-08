Noida key road caves in due to sewer leakage

NOIDA: A key road in Noida’s Sector 100 caved-in on Monday morning as the rain water pressure led to a leak in the master sewer line, causing huge inconvenience to the commuters and local residents, Noida authority officials said. The authority’s civil department head and chief engineer Vijay Rawal said the road was built according to laid down norms. “It caved in because the leakage in the sewer line put pressure into the soil forcing the road caving in. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

It was a service lane that connects an arterial road (which links Dadri road with Noida Expressway) with Sector 100, home to bungalows. A prominent city school is also located on this service road that remained out of bounds for thousands of commuters after it caved in around 8am, said officials.

It caused inconvenience to parents dropping their kids at this school and also to the people who use this road, they added.

Many questioned the construction quality of the road. “The Noida authority must be more careful while building the road or the sewer line, as a major accident was averted today. What if it had led to car accidents or injury to pedestrians,” said Ranvir Singh, a Sector 100 resident.

The water works department said the sewer line will be repaired by Tuesday morning. “It was an accident that the sewer line got blown away due to the sudden pressure of the rain water in this area. It may have some minor leakage that widened due to rain water pressure. Our teams have been working since morning and it will be repaired by morning,” said Noida authority’s head of water works department RP Singh.