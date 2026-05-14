Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Thursday claimed that more than ₹1 crore from foreign countries was credited to the personal bank account of an accused linked to violent labour protests in Noida last month. Noida labour protest accused received over ₹1 crore from foreign countries: Police

In a statement, police said the amount was received in the form of dollars, pounds and euros in the bank account of the accused Satyam Verma.

The matter came to light during an investigation into the cases registered in connection with violent demonstrations and labour protests that took place under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate on April 13, they said.

According to police, around 40,000 to 45,000 workers and labourers from various sectors had gathered across more than 80 locations in the commissionerate area, leading to unrest and disruption of normal movement.

The law and order situation had deteriorated, with some "unruly elements" allegedly resorting to violent demonstrations and arson at two places in Sector 63 and near Motherson company premises.

Police personnel had attempted to control the situation with restraint, but groups of protesters allegedly blocked roads and disrupted traffic movement at several locations, they said.

"During investigation into the cases registered in connection with these incidents, several startling facts regarding the accused, Satyam Verma, have come to light," a police statement said.

It stated that Verma, along with another accused identified as Akriti, played a "pivotal role" in the violent protests, arson and disruption of public order during the labour agitation.

"Consequently, action has been initiated against both accused persons under the National Security Act," the statement said.

According to police, Verma was arrested from Lucknow on April 19 along with Himanshu Thakur, both active members of Left-wing workers' rights group 'Bigul Mazdoor Dasta'.

Earlier, they had arrested Aditya Anand, who was said to be the alleged mastermind behind the incidents.

Investigation revealed that Verma transferred the funds received from various foreign countries to his other personal bank accounts on multiple occasions, police said, adding that he was associated with several organisations that are currently under intensive scrutiny.

"A thorough investigation, analysis and scrutiny of the various transactions conducted through these bank accounts is currently underway," the police statement said.

Police, however, did not specify the countries from where the funds were allegedly received or provide further details regarding the organisations being examined.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.