Noida: Man assaulted, wife molested over bike parking

Noida: A group of six people allegedly barged into the home of a 45-year-old man and assaulted him and his wife over a bike parking dispute in Sector 45, Noida, on Sunday night, said police on Monday, adding that the victim alleged that his wife was sexually harassed as well. On the complaint of the victim, a case under sections 191 (rioting), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult), 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 333 (house trespassing) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against six suspects, police said. (Representational image)

On the complaint of the victim man, a resident of Sadarpur area in Sector 45 who works at a private firm, the Sector 39 police have registered a case against six people -- Fakir Chand, Rakesh, Bijendra, Manu, Harsh and Sumit (all five having single names), officers said.

“Suspect Rakesh and his five acquaintances reside in the neighbourhood. On the complaint of the victim, a case under sections 191 (rioting), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult), 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 333 (house trespassing) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against six suspects, and efforts are underway to nab them,” said Jitendra Kumar, station house officer, Sector 39.

In his complaint, the complainant alleged that on Sunday around 6.30pm while returning home, he spotted a bike parked in the middle of the road. When he asked the biker, Rakesh (single name), to remove it, the latter turned angry and verbally abused him.

Soon, a fight broke out between them. “Within a minute, suspect Rakesh called his five acquaintances who allegedly barged into his home and assaulted him (the complainant),” said police, adding that as the victim’s wife intervened, she was assaulted too.

The complainant, however, alleged that his wife was sexually harassed, and he sustained a severe head injury after one of the suspects attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. Later, they left the spot, threatening the family with dire consequences, and the case was reported on emergency helpline number 112, officers said.