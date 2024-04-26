Noida: Man ends life over obscene photos threats

Noida: A 31-year-old man, who married barely two months ago, took his life by hanging himself at his rented accommodation in Noida on Tuesday night allegedly after being pestered by threats to circulate his obscene photographs, police said on Thursday. His family alleged that he was receiving threats via email and calls that his obscene photos would be circulated in family and uploaded on social media. (Representational image)

An abetment to suicide case was registered against unidentified suspects on Wednesday after the man, originally from Prayagraj, died by suicide. He worked as a human resource manager at a private firm in Sector 62, said police on Thursday.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The case was registered at Sector 49 police station on Wednesday after his family members provided a mail ID and a mobile number from which he was receiving threats.

“The deceased resided at a rented accommodation in Barola in Sector 49,” said Anuj Kumar Saini, station house officer (Sector 49), Noida.

“On Tuesday night, when his phone calls went unanswered, his family contacted the caretaker of the building. Despite repeated knocks when the deceased did not respond, cops were alerted on emergency helpline number 112 around 11pm,” said SHO Saini, adding that when police broke his room’s door, he was found hanging.

“His family members alleged in the complaint that he was receiving threats via email and calls that they (accused) would circulate his obscene photographs to his family members and upload them on social media if he did not pay the extortion amount,” the officer said.

“His family members said that they were informed by him over phone calls when he went into depression,” he said.

The deceased’s mobile phone has been seized and a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code registered against the unidentified accused, and further investigations are underway, the SHO added.

A 26-year-old law student recently also died by suicide by jumping into nullah in Greater Noida’s Beta 2 locality on March 23, following threats to circulate his photographs and videos on social media if he did not pay the extortion money.