Noida: Man held for pointing pistol at sanitation worker

Noida: A man was arrested on Monday, two days after a video surfaced showing him assaulting and threatening a sanitation worker with a pistol in Noida's Sector 49.

The accused identified as Yogesh Yadav is a resident of Behlolpur in Sector 63. The weapon used in the incident has been recovered, and his Toyota Fortuner SUV has also been seized.

“The accused revealed that on Saturday afternoon, he had come to meet his wife at his in-laws’ home in Hoshiyarpur in Sector 49, where he had an argument with his wife. While returning, he got into a confrontation with sanitation worker, identified as Sanjeev Kumar, over giving way to his SUV, which led to the incident,” said Twinkle Jain, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Noida.

The ACP said, “Yadav earns his income through property rentals. The process to cancel his arms license will be initiated.”

On Saturday afternoon, Kumar, a resident of Morna, Sector 24, was working when a Fortuner driver assaulted and flashed a pistol during the fight. “The accused pulled out his gun and hit the back side of the gun on my chest. Later, he pointed the pistol at my head,” Kumar said.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows a man in a red T-shirt slapping and pulling the hair of a sanitation worker, while issuing threats and brandishing a handgun. People can be heard trying to intervene.

HT, however, could not independently verify its authenticity.

On the complaint of the victim, a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS, and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, was registered against the suspect. An attempt to murder charge under Section 109(1) of the BNS and provisions of the Arms Act have also been added, said ACP Jain.