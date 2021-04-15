Noida: man’s body found stuffed in a suitcase in Sector 14A

Noida

The body of a man, who police presume was in his late twenties, was found stuffed in a suitcasein and floating in a drain in Noida sector 14A on Wednesday evening.

The incident came to light when a passerby informed police about a strange bag floating in the drain. A police team, which rushed to the spot, recovered the suitcase and found the body inside, following which it was sent for autopsy.

“Our forensic and field units have already been sent to the spot. It seems the trolley bag has floated from somewhere upstream, may be from one of the neighbouring areas. We are coordinating with Delhi police as this is a border area,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

Police officers said that the man seems to have been strangled to death. “There was a rope wrapped around his neck and the body appears to be at least a day or two old. He was dressed in black clothes and there was no identity cards on him,” said Singh.

Police suspect that the man must have been stuffed in the bag immediately after his death and then thrown in the drain. Police said they are awaiting the autopsy results to confirm the time and cause of death.

Meanwhile, efforts are also on to identify the man which police hope will lead to a clue about the death.

A case has not been registered in Noida yet but action will be taken following the preliminary investigation, police said.