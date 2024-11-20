Noida: Minor boy apprehended for killing cousin to marry his wife

A 15-year-old boy was apprehended on Monday for allegedly killing his 28-year-old cousin in Noida’s Sector 167 locality on the Saturday night, police said, adding that the boy wanted to marry the man’s wife after killing him. The suspect stabbed him more than 10 times in his abdomen and fled the spot. The next morning, when the man’s family members were searching for him, his blood-soaked body was found. (Representational image)

Police said the deceased, a resident of Mangrauli in Sector 167, is survived by his wife and two daughters, aged 1.5 years and 1 month. Their names are being withheld as the suspect in the case is a minor and related to them.

Investigation revealed that the victim got married around two-and-a-half-years ago, said Ram Badan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Noida, adding that the boy was in regular contact with the man’s wife for the past one-and-a-half years and had even expressed his desire to marry her.

On Saturday around 8pm, the victim was sitting in an inebriated condition barely 100 metres from his home, when the minor, who resides in the neighbourhood, approached him and a heated argument took place between them allegedly over the boy’s illicit relationship with his wife. During the scuffle, the boy pushed his cousin, and his head hit an iron structure nearby,” said DCP Singh.

The DCP said the suspect then pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed his cousin.

“The suspect stabbed him more than 10 times in his abdomen and fled the spot. The next morning, when the man’s family members were searching for him, his blood-soaked body was found. Later, police were alerted, and a forensic team lifted samples from the crime scene,” said a senior police officer, who part of the investigation, asking not to be named,

“With the help of CCTV footage and social media chats, police zeroed in on the suspect, and he was apprehended. During the investigation, it was revealed that the boy was in love with the suspect’s wife, and he told allegedly told his cousin multiple times that he wanted to marry her,” said Singh.

Believing his cousin to be a hurdle between them, he decided to kill him.

A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Expressway police station and further investigation is underway.