Noida: Nine months on, Sector 26 residents troubled by road work that has no ending in sight

There is a road being built in Sector 26 since December 2023. And nine months on, residents say all they can see of the road are deep trenches, huge mounds of dug up soil, potholes, and various equipment lying helter-skelter, making it difficult for motorists and pedestrians to navigate the stretch. The worst affected by the construction activity are Blocks B and C, in front of the Apollo hospital till Gate Number 6, and the digging work is currently underway on the sector’s periphery, alleged a resident. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The condition of the road worsens after each bout rain, they said.

Residents are now demanding that the authorities complete the road on an urgent basis and restore the area back to its pristine and tidy form.

“The situation is deplorable in the entire sector. They (authority) dig one patch and then switch over to the next. The work is being done in a haphazard manner with no information or timeline on completion. The worst affected by the construction activity are Blocks B and C, in front of the Apollo hospital till Gate Number 6. The digging work is currently underway on the sector’s periphery,” said a resident of Sector 26, asking not to be named.

“Every time we speak to the residents’ welfare association, we are given a deadline which is never kept. The contractor is not being pressed on speed up the work,” he said.

Residents said loose dug up soil and those for construction are left on the sides of the road, making walking difficult for residents. What little is left of the road is riddled with potholes, they said, adding that drainage and sewer lines are as good as absent. in the absence of proper drainage, a mere hint of rain is enough to waterlog the area, residents said.

“The soil is not only making the road uneven but also causing dust pollution, which is affecting the health of residents, especially those suffering from respiratory problems,” said Girish Aneja, another resident.

“We are fed up with the constant waterlogging. The drains are choked, and the water has nowhere to go. We just want a proper solution to this problem, not a temporary fix,” said another resident.

The residents are also concerned about the old sewer line, which is in a state of disrepair.

RWA Sector 26, on the other hand, maintained that work on laying sewer lines in the sector was long pending.

“Sewer line laying has been delayed for a long time, with tenders being cancelled four times before work finally commenced last year. Residents are urged to be patient as the process is time consuming and requires cooperation,” said Govind Sharma, president, Sector 26 RWA.

Sector 26 has around 1,100 plots, including double storeyed flats, and has a population of around 6,000, according to the RWA.

“The bituminous work has been pending for some time now, and the continuous rainfall has only added to the delay. We can’t lay bitumen under wet conditions, as it needs a dry surface to set properly. As soon as the weather clears up, we will resume work to ensure a smooth and durable road for sector residents,” said a junior engineer deputed with Noida authority, asking not to be named.