GB Nagar: Noida plans foot overbridges for pedestrians in busy areas

NOIDA: To offer safe travel option for both commuters and pedestrians, the Noida authority has decided to build foot over bridges (FOBs) at busy areas of the city’s Sectors 37, 62, 63, Mamura and Noida Expressway. The spots were identified through a city survey, officials said on Tuesday. The authority initiated a study to determine the most suitable locations for the proposed FOBs. A final decisionwill be made once the study is completed, and a detailed report is submitted. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Currently, in absence of FOBs, pedestrians cross over to other side through road.

“We will build FOBs in busy areas so that the pedestrians cross over the roads without disturbing the smooth flow of traffic. We have directed the civil department to build FOBs as per the rules,” said Noida authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Lokesh M.

Initially, two FOBs will be built near the busy Sector 37 crossing along the MP-3 road.

“The Sector 37 Flyover stretch witnesses heavy pedestrian movement as intra-state and private buses frequently stop here. With people crossing the road amid moving traffic, the risk of accidents remains high. Currently, there is no dedicated pedestrian FOB at the Sector 37 crossing, forcing people to navigate the busy road by taking risk in heavy traffic,” said Lokesh M.

The traffic police, deployed here during peak hours, often struggle to manage high volume of pedestrian movement.

Given the existing infrastructure, including the Sector 37 flyover and Metro line, a key aspect of the study is to determine suitable locations, heights, and designs for the FOBs while ensuring alignment with the upcoming Metro track between Sector 142 and Botanical Garden. Once the study report is finalised, the Noida authority will issue tenders for the construction of the FOBs.

Meanwhile, as part of its efforts to decongest entry points from Ghaziabad to Noida, the authority is also considering the widening of Chhijarsi Road by two feet.

Additionally, the authority has already initiated a project to upgrade a crucial 3.5 km stretch connecting NH-9 near Sector 62 junction with Mamura Chowk.

The ₹8 crore project related to Sector 63 FOB will begin by March comes in response to residents’ complaints.

“The Noida authority must build FOBs at all busy areas, where pedestrians movement is heavy because this practice of crossing the road amid heavy traffic not only trouble the traffic management but also put pedestrians’ life at risk,” said professor Abha Singh, a resident of Sector 70.

FOB near Gaur Chowk to open by Feb-end

Greater Noida: A second Foot Over Bridge (FOB) near Gaur Chowk in Greater Noida is set to be opened for pedestrians by February-end, said officials on Tuesday.

In the absence of a FOB near Gaur Chowk, close to Gaur City Mall, pedestrians are forced to cross the high-speed traffic on foot, also affecting traffic movement near Gaur Chowk.

“The primary structure of the FOB is ready, and the final work, such as lift installation and other aesthetic tasks, is still pending. We hope to complete the remaining work by end of February,” said Prerna Singh, ACEO, Greater Noida authority.

On March 10, 2024, the first FOB in Greater Noida West was opened near the Ek Murti roundabout on the 130-metre road.