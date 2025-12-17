Noida police arrest two for fake personal loan sanction letters

Noida Police on Monday arrested two men for allegedly cheating people by promising quick personal loans and then extracting money from them on the pretext of processing and approval fees, officials said. Investigators said the accused routinely deleted fraudulent documents, call records and messages after the money was transferred, before dividing the proceeds between themselves. (HT Photos)

The accused were identified as Himanshu Dubey (28) and Himanshu (25), who uses a single name. They were arrested from Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, respectively.

Police said the duo operated a call-centre-like setup, targeting individuals who were financially vulnerable. They contacted prospective victims over calls, offering “easy loans” with minimal documentation. To gain trust, the accused sent forged loan sanction letters, making the offers appear legitimate. Once the victims agreed, they were asked to deposit money as processing or approval fees, after which the accused cut off contact.

“One of the suspects, Himanshu (single name) was working with a company that dealt with registered firms, and by accessing data from there, they targeted prospective clients,” said Shavya Goyal, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Cybercrime Branch.

Police recovered three mobile phones and SIM cards allegedly used to execute the scam. Investigators said the accused routinely deleted fraudulent documents, call records and messages after the money was transferred, before dividing the proceeds between themselves.

Police are now scrutinising the accused’s linked bank accounts to trace the money trail and identify additional victims. “At this stage, it is not clear how long they have been running the operation,” ADCP Goyal said.

The accused have been booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections related to cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, use of forged documents, and causing disappearance of evidence.