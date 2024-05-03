Noida police busts fake job racket, 2 arrested

Noida: The Noida Police on Friday busted a fake job racket with the arrest of two people and confiscation of over 100 passports from them, said officers. The suspects have been charged under sections of cheating and forgery of the Indian Penal Code, and sent to judicial custody on Friday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Vidyasagar Mishra, the two suspects -- identified as Ishaq Yunus (30) alias Robin, a resident of Rampur, and Rohit Oberoi (27), a resident of Delhi -- were arrested from Hoshiarpur area of Noida on Friday.

“It has been found that the mastermind of this job racket is Yunus, a BTech in Information Technology, and his accomplice Oberoi is a B.A. dropout,” he said.

Explaining their modus-operandi, the officer said: “They advertise their ‘services’ of providing jobs to unemployed youth in foreign countries like Jordan, Saudi Arabia, etc., on social media. Once a victim contacts them, they ask for ₹80,000 to 90,000 as fees as well as their passport and educational and ID documents.”

The suspects used to also tell the victims that their fees could be slashed if they referred more people to them, the DCP said, adding: “As a result, in the name of providing jobs, the suspects extort money from them by keeping their passport with them and by showing them fake visas and company contracts.”

“The two suspects were running this gang for last six years. As soon as the suspects used to gather enough money from one location, they would shut down the office and run away. They have carried out such incidents in the past in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Police have seized 104 passports from them, who belong to their victims, the officer added.

“The suspects have been charged under sections of cheating and forgery of the Indian Penal Code. They have been sent to judicial custody on Friday,” said police.