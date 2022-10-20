Noida Police constable suspended after suspect flees from custody

A police constable deputed under the Phase-1 police station in Noida was suspended for dereliction of duty after a suspect fled from police custody on Wednesday. The suspect, arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was being taken to the washroom by the constable when he escaped, officials said.

According to Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida, the suspect was arrested on Tuesday for possessing 1.4kg of marijuana from Barola village in Noida. He has been identified as Bhishma Singh, a native of Siwan, Bihar and a resident of Barola village. “The suspect was held at the Phase-1 police station and being interrogated by officials to know details of his accomplices. He asked to go to the toilet on Wednesday afternoon and was escorted by a constable. However, he escaped from custody,” the ADCP said.

An officer informed that the suspect was taken to a toilet at the Harola police post as the Phase-1 police station does not have a toilet. “The constable was waiting at a distance from the toilet and the suspect managed to escape into Harola market after getting out. The police constable, Sunny Chaudhary, immediately informed the police station via the wireless communication system and chased him,” the officer said,

Officials said that police teams were deployed to nab the suspect but he could not be apprehended. Constable Sunny Chaudhary was suspended from duty by the deputy commissioner of police, Noida for dereliction of duty on Wednesday evening. An additional FIR was registered against the suspect under sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code. ADCP Dwivedi said that police teams are working to trace and arrest the suspect.