Noida Police gear up for the upcoming Moto GP event

With over 10,000 foreign delegates anticipated to attend the inaugural Moto Grand Prix racing event in Gautam Budh Nagar this September, top officials from the district police announced a comprehensive security plan, underscoring the paramount importance of safeguarding both national and international visitors. A dedicated police help desk within each hotel is set to bolster security arrangements. (HT Photo)

The Moto GP event is being held in India for the first time at Greater Noida’s Buddh International Circuit from September 22 to 24.

According to officials, to minimize any inconvenience, police personnel have been specifically instructed to ensure seamless stay and parking experiences, particularly for the esteemed VVIP delegates. The strategy further entails a traffic diversion plan to facilitate fluid movement around the event venue, officials said.

Commissioner of Police, Laxmi Singh, said, “A meticulously designed traffic diversion plan has been established to ensure unobstructed traffic flow within the city, coupled with ample parking provisions for event attendees. The infrastructure encompasses three helipads, including one dedicated to air ambulance and VIP transit.”

Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to visitor safety, Gautam Budh Nagar police have collaborated closely with local hotels, including those in Noida and Greater Noida. A dedicated police help desk within each hotel is set to bolster security arrangements.

Anand Kulkarni, additional commissioner (Law and Order), said, “This police presence will bolster hotel security. Moreover, our training efforts extend to 300 police personnel, encompassing sub-inspectors, women constables, and constables. They are being equipped with not only soft skills but also the finesse to manage the event seamlessly.”

Kulkarni further added, “We’ve coordinated with MapMyIndia to streamline parking facilities. A visitor who, for instance, secures an A-Block parking ticket, will have the convenience of navigating directly to the parking area using the MapMyIndia app.”

Anticipating more than 1 lakh visitors and around 20,000 vehicle movements daily, authorities are poised to deploy additional forces to manage the situation effectively.

Top officials of the district police conducted a briefing on essential soft skills for 300 policemen from across the district on July 20. The selection process considered the candidates’ command over the English language and preliminary scrutiny by their in-charges.

“In preparation for the event, these chosen personnel will undergo specialized training. The briefing also covered VIP and diplomatic protocols, as well as traffic and crowd management,” Kulkarni added.

Tickets for the Moto GP event are available on online platforms, spanning a range from ₹800 to ₹40,000.

