Noida Police set to arrest man over celebratory firing at banquet

Noida: A police team has been formed to arrest an unidentified man who allegedly fired a shot in the air during a wedding event on Saturday night at a Noida Sector 93 banquet hall, the Noida police said on Sunday. On November 20, a 10-year-old boy who, along with his friends, was watching a wedding procession near his home in Greater Noida’s Jarcha locality just when he sustained a bullet injury during a celebratory firing. (HT Archive)

A purported video clip of the incident surfacing on social media shows a man resorting to celebratory firing while others gather around. Just as he fires a shot, people at the event object to it and he stops from repeating the act.

HT could not identify the video’s authenticity.

Police confirmed the incident to have taken place at the banquet hall. “We have taken cognizance of the viral video… As celebratory firing is banned, he will be arrested after registering a case,” said Vindyachal Tiwari, station house officer (SHO) (Phase 2).

“No injuries were reported and people gathered at the marriage stopped him,” the SHO added.

Police said officials related to the hall will also be warned that allowing people’s presence inside the marriage hall with firearms invites legal action.

According to the Noida Police advisory, carrying firearms during events is strictly prohibited. If any incident related to the display of firearms or celebratory firing is reported, it will invite legal action against both the firearm holder and the banquet hall operator.

Also, the fire safety system at the establishments must be in working condition, and the fire alarm switch should not be turned off. Adequate parking arrangements should be made near the venue to avoid blocking roads and creating traffic jams. Vehicles should not be parked on roads or in non-designated parking areas, states the advisory.