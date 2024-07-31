Noida ponders development of river front on Hindon floodplains

The Noida authority on Tuesday said it is mulling over a proposal to develop a river front on the floodplains of river Hindon in Gautam Budh Nagar district. To that end, Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M has formed a committee to carry out a site inspection and a detailed study of the floodplains of Yamuna and Hindon. Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M has formed a committee to carry out a site inspection and a detailed study of the floodplains of Yamuna and Hindon. (HT Photo)

The committee will be headed by additional CEO Satish Pal and comprise five other members, including Abhisht Gupta, who was the petitioner in several cases filed before the National Green Tribunal in the past demanding protection of floodplains and ecology. Other members of committee include general manager of planning, general manager of water department, civil department and other departments to carry out the site inspection and decide on steps to protect the floodplains.

Additional CEO Pal formed the committee after Gupta gave a presentation about the need to conserve floodplains in Noida.

“We have asked the committee to carry out a detailed study and submit a report on the ways to protect the flora and fauna of the floodplains of Yamuna and Hindon. As of now, the water flow and other conditions in the Hindon and Yamuna are not conducive for developing the river front project. But we are exploring measures to protect the floodplains that help in groundwater conservation and rainwater recycling,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

Pal, in his letter on committee formation, said as per the Master Plan 2031, Noida is spread over 20,316 hectares of land of which 5,036 hectares form the floodplains of the two rivers. And the authority has used 15,280 hectares for urbanisation. The master plan says that 5,036 hectares of floodplains is meant for agricultural activities, floriculture, horticulture and recreational purposes, and no permanent construction can be allowed on the floodplain. It also raises concern about rampant illegal construction on the flood plain.

Gupta said, “We are delighted about the Noida authority’s step to develop the river front along the floodplain area because we need to protect it.”