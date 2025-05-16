Noida power discom to hold monthly meetings with RWAs

The Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), the power discom in Noida, has directed all its sub-divisional officers to hold monthly meetings with resident welfare associations (RWAs) across the city to resolve electricity-related grievances, officials said on Thursday. Most RWA representatives had common complaints: overloaded transformers, aging and damaged feeder junctions, faulty meter boxes, irregular voltage fluctuations, and unplanned pruning of trees, which, they alleged, frequently lead to power cuts. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The instruction was given by PVVNL managing director Isha Duhan during a meeting at the Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations (FONRWA) office on Thursday, where more than 60 RWA office-bearers raised their concerns directly with senior electricity department officials.

Most RWA representatives had common complaints: overloaded transformers, aging and damaged feeder junctions, faulty meter boxes, irregular voltage fluctuations, and unplanned pruning of trees, which, they alleged, frequently lead to power cuts. A major concern was the lack of communication between the department and RWAs when infrastructure work begins in sectors, leading to confusion and disruption.

“One of the key concerns raised by several RWA representatives was the lack of prior communication from discom officials before starting work in residential sectors. Often, digging or repair work begins without informing the local RWA, which creates confusion and inconvenience for residents. We have requested that officials share work schedules in advance and coordinate more closely with sector representatives”, said KK Jain, general secretary, FONRWA.

The FONRWA general secretary said that monthly review meetings between discom officers and RWA representatives would allow small issues to be addressed quickly without delay or escalation.

Duhan directed all concerned officers to coordinate proactively with RWAs, share updates on ongoing or upcoming works, and ensure that local feedback is taken into account in future planning.

“All SDOs must hold monthly meetings with RWAs to ensure better coordination and timely redressal of electricity-related grievances. The power department is committed to improving Noida’s power infrastructure and ensuring reliable supply to all residents,” said Duhan.

Duhan also reviewed the current progress of infrastructure work under PVVNL’s business plans for the city. She said that under the business plan 2023–24, a total of 625 approved projects worth ₹122.21 crore had been fully completed. For the ongoing business plan 2024–25, 320 out of 532 projects sanctioned with a budget of ₹101.94 crore have already been executed. These include capacity upgrades of 20 power transformers and 36 distribution transformers, installation of 46 new distribution transformers, and strengthening of 29 sections of 33/11 kV and 11 kV/LT lines. Nearly 70% of the work under this plan has been completed, and the remaining will be finished soon, she said.

FONRWA representatives and office-bearers said that the remaining 30% of work under the 2024–25 plan should be expedited before peak summer to ensure uninterrupted supply. “We acknowledge the significant progress under the business plans and have urged the department to complete the remaining works before peak summer. This will provide much-needed relief to residents during the high-demand season,” said FONRWA president Yogendra Sharma.

“In the business plan 2025–26, projects worth ₹99.79 crore have been approved. These include the replacement of worn-out poles and wires, further transformer upgrades, circuit protection improvements, and replacement of faulty underground lines. Periodic pruning of trees will also be ensured to minimize outage risks,” said Sanjay Kumar Jain, PVVNL Noida chief engineer.

Duhan also announced that under a modernisation initiative, the central government has sanctioned ₹1,267.73 crore for the comprehensive strengthening of Noida’s power system, which will significantly improve electricity reliability across the city. The meeting was attended by senior discom officials including director (commercial), director (technical), chief engineer, superintending engineer, executive engineers, and SDOs besides FONRWA leaders.