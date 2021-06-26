Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida records two Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, active cases fall to 62
Noida, India - June 25, 2021: Residents of Nithari village being inoculated against Covid-19 at their community center, in Noida, India, on Friday, June 25, 2021. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Noida records two Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, active cases fall to 62

Noida Covid-19 update: Seven more patients recovered in the 24-hour period and the total recoveries surged to 62,491, while the death toll stood at 466, according to the data.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 08:20 AM IST

As the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Uttar Pradesh continue to recede, official data on Friday night showed that Noida, adjoining Delhi, recorded only two new cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the overall infection tally of the Gautam Buddh Nagar district has reached 63,019. A day ago, Noida had recorded only a single new case.

The total number of active Covid-19 patients in Noida has also come down to 62, according to data of the state Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, seven more patients recovered and the total recoveries surged to 62,491, while the death toll stood at 466, according to the data.

Officials told news agency PTI that the number of containment zones, which had risen to nearly 300 during the peak of the Covid-19 second wave last month, came down to 38 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the tally of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 3,423, while that of overall recoveries has surged to 16,79,416 and the death toll has mounted to 22,381, the data showed.

Story Saved
