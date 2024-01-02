Noida registered 150,000 new vehicles in 2023, EV sales boomed

The Gautam Budh Nagar transport department registered a spike in new vehicle purchases in the 2023 calendar year (January 1 to December 31) than its previous year, with the total number of registrations reaching 152,073 in 2023, from 122,636 in 2022. Officials said that in the financial year 2022-23, about 117,000 vehicles were registered in the district. It was higher than the past five years, and an increase of 52% over FY 2021-2022. (PTI)

With a major policy push towards electric vehicles, the number of electronic vehicles (EVs) also doubled in the district even as the total number of electric cars went up 30 times.

According to the transport department officials, this year has been particularly good for the number of vehicles being bought and registered in the district.

It was higher than the past five years, and an increase of 52% over FY 2021-2022. Officials expect the number to increase further this financial year.

“This year we earned a revenue of around ₹725 crore, which was around ₹550.5 crore last year. We also saw a jump in the number of luxury cars (priced over ₹50 lakh) from 768 last year to 998 this year,” said assistant regional transport officer Siyaram Verma.

Following a sharp fall in the car sales during Covid years of 2020 and 2021, sales increased through 2022 and rose further in 2023, he added.

Maximum increase in vehicle registration can be seen in the two-wheeler segment, where total new vehicles increased from 60,632 last year to 71,938 this year. Cars increased from 39,678 in 2022 to 48,245 in 2023, and commercial vehicles increased from 22,326 to 31,890 for the same period.

Electronic vehicles registration also doubled this year from 6,026 in 2022 to 12,052 in 2023. Interestingly, just 26 electric cars were registered in 2022, which increased to 793 this year.

Officials said that while there is an increase in voluntary EV uptake, an increase in public charging infrastructure and EV-friendly policies in Delhi may also be affecting sales in this NCR city.

This can also be seen from the jump in three-wheeler passenger vehicle registrations that increased from 49 last year to 1800 this year.

Meanwhile, E-rickshaws also increased from 4,075 last year to 7,213 this year, they added.

Officials as well as experts say that there is an increasing push for electronic vehicles uptake across the country, with Uttar Pradesh being the leading state with one of the highest number of electronic vehicles.

As per the state’s Comprehensive Electric Mobility Plan (CEMP), Uttar Pradesh has a fleet of 60,000 internal combustion engine government cars that it aims to turn completely electric by 2030.