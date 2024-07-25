Noida residents’ group pools money to purchase machine to purify Sector 91 pond

The wetland in Sector 91 of Noida became the first one in Gautam Budh Nagar district to get a machine equipped with ozonization and aeration systems for purifying its water, said a group of residents that spearheaded the purchase and installation of the new machine. Notably, the machine plays an important role in water purification. Ozone water purification is a treatment method that uses ozone to oxidise and remove contaminants from water. Aeration, on the other hand, is a water treatment process used to eliminate dissolved gases and volatile substances by introducing air or oxygen to the water, resulting in improving water quality. (HT Photo)

The group of residents from different Noida sectors, under the “Volunteers 137” banner , contributed from their pockets to buy the machine and revive the waterbody. They said the machine will help keep the waterbody clean and maintain a good dissolved oxygen level.

“We are happy to have played a part in the rejuvenation and maintenance of a pond in our city. It is important that the water in ponds remain clean and this machine will help ensure that it does,” said Bikash Chandra Roy, a member of “Volunteers 137”.

Another resident and volunteer Umesh Shukla said, “Our children deserve to grow up with access to clean water and green spaces. We are hoping that the ozonization and aeration machine will be a game-changer in the revival of ponds.”

Notably, the machine plays an important role in water purification. Ozone water purification is a treatment method that uses ozone to oxidise and remove contaminants from water. It is a powerful oxidant that can destroy bacteria, viruses, pesticides, organic materials and other toxins. The method can even eliminate taste, odour and reduce iron, manganese and sulphur contents from water.

Aeration, on the other hand, is a water treatment process used to eliminate dissolved gases and volatile substances by introducing air or oxygen to the water, resulting in improving water quality. The primary objective of aeration is to increase the dissolved oxygen content in the water.

“Around 20 people, all residents from different parts of Noida, have come together and helped in getting the ozonization and aeration machine for the waterbody in Sector 91. The machine operates on solar energy but we are trying to operate it on battery as well to use it for a longer duration,” said Abhisht Gupta, coordinator, Volunteers 137.

“Water from sewage treatment plant (STP) is used to fill these water bodies; however, this treated water still has some form of contamination. This machine would ensure that all such contamination is removed,” said Gupta, adding that based on the results, they plan to set up such machines in other ponds in the city.

According to Gautam Budh Nagar administration, there are 245 water bodies in Noida. A petition for their rejuvenation and protection is currently being heard by the National Green Tribunal.

Ten ponds in Greater Noida are to be revived by the Rotary Club of South Delhi, said district officials.

“Recently, ten ponds in Greater Noida have been adopted by the Rotary Club of South Delhi, which has been given the responsibility of reviving these ponds. Natural filtration processes and ozone generating devices will be used in the revival of these ponds,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional CEO, Greater Noida authority.