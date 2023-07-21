Noida residents met DM, raise various issues including better public transport connectivity

Federation of the Noida resident welfare association convened with Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Verma to address crucial issues, particularly the enhancement of public transport connectivity across all sectors. The association also proposed specific routes for e-rickshaws and raised concerns about power outages. In addition, the delegation from the federation discussed sanitation and sewer issues in residential areas during the meeting. (HT Photo)

Representing over 180 resident welfare associations in Gautam Budh Nagar, the federation actively advocates for essential matters such as power, water, and infrastructure, along with civic challenges faced in residential areas. Additionally, the federation regularly presents these issues to the district’s development authorities.

During the meeting, the federation suggested the provision of improved public transport connectivity throughout the district, including the introduction of electric buses for commuters. They also addressed the operational aspects of e-rickshaws and highlighted the problem of frequent power outages, particularly during the monsoon.

Yogendra Sharma, the president of the federation, said, “We met DM Manish Verma and apprised him of numerous issues faced by the residents. Our demands include enhancing public transport connectivity in all sectors to facilitate better commuting experiences and addressing the prevalent power situation with its frequent outages.”

“Various problems were discussed during the meeting with the association, and these will be looked into,” said DM Manish Verma.

Furthermore, DM Verma urged the federation to actively participate in ‘Van Mahotsav’ on July 22 in Uttar Pradesh by planting numerous saplings. The state aims to plant 35 crore saplings this year and an impressive total of 175 crore saplings within five years.

Earlier this year, the federation had already engaged with the Noida authority on various issues, such as regulating unauthorized vendors, restricting the expansion of vending zones, establishing last-mile bus connectivity from metro stations, and developing additional cowsheds to address the menace of stray cattle.