Noida: Residents raise 5 lakh for deceased plumber’s family

Noida: Over 1,000 families at the Paramount Floraville society in Noida Sector 137 in a goodwill gesture have pooled about ₹5 lakh to support the family of a plumber who died at their society while fixing a leaking pipe last week. The fund was handed over to his wife as a cheque on Monday. President of Floraville Senior Citizen Residents’ Welfare Association, said that the deceased Veerpal was like family to them and known to them for the last four years, as his death saddened them they decided to provide some monetary aid to his family. (HT Photo)

Besides, the society’s facility management company also donated ₹2 lakh to the deceased’s family.

On July 30, Veerpal (single name), the 48-year-old man who worked as a plumber at the high-rise society, died after allegedly falling from the eighth floor, officials said, adding that he was sent to check the origin point of a leakage in the building’s pipes when the incident occurred.

Veerpal, a native of Banda district, was a resident of Gejha village in Noida. He is survived by his 45-year-old wife Parvati (single name) and seven children -- six daughters and one son -- with the eldest being 18-year-old and the youngest 7-year-old.

“My husband had been working at the society for the last four years. He was the sole breadwinner of the family. We were already living in a hand-to-mouth situation and after his death. We have been left in extreme poverty,” said Parvati.

AP Singh, president of Floraville Senior Citizen Residents’ Welfare Association, said, “Veerpal was like family to us as all of us knew him for the last four years. His death saddened us all and we decided to provide some monetary aid to his family. We circulated a message, appealing for donations across the society’s WhatsApp groups last week. By Sunday evening, we had collected ₹477,200 to donate to Parvati’s bank account”.

There are a total of 1200 families residing at the society, he informed.

The society’s maintenance firm Premium Facility Management Pvt Ltd also donated to the victim’s family.

“A cheque of ₹2 lakh was presented to Veerpal’s family by the company as a donation. The deceased’s provident fund and employee insurance funds are separately being processed,” said a senior official of the private firm.

Speaking to HT, Parvati said, “The residents of the society, especially the senior citizens, are like family elders to me as they have helped me financially and are also helping me find a job so that I can sustain the family. I am extremely thankful to the maintenance company as well as the residents.”