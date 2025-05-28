Noida sees rise in COVID cases, district tally at 15; health department on alert

Gautam Budh Nagar has reported a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, with 15 active cases confirmed over the past three days, district health officials said on Tuesday. The uptick—one case on Saturday, eight on Sunday, and six on Monday—has prompted the health department to remain on high alert. Officials confirmed all cases were detected at private hospitals or diagnostic labs. Only one patient required hospitalisation before shifting to home care. (HT Photo)

“All patients are stable and under home isolation. We are closely monitoring the situation and prepared to respond swiftly if numbers increase,” said Dr Narendra Kumar, chief medical oficer (CMO), Gautam Budh Nagar.

The infections include men and women aged between 24 and 71. A 43-year-old Sector 119 resident recently returned from Chennai, while the rest had no travel history and reside in Noida or Greater Noida, according to district health officials.

Officials confirmed all cases were detected at private hospitals or diagnostic labs. Only one patient required hospitalisation before shifting to home care. Contacts of the infected individuals have shown no symptoms yet and have not been tested, but may be if symptoms emerge, they added.

Genome sequencing samples have been requested from private hospitals and will be sent to labs in Delhi or Lucknow. Follow-up testing is scheduled after seven days, officials said.

District authorities confirmed readiness of seven oxygen plants at government hospitals and mock drill-tested them last month. A COVID-19 ward at the district hospital can be activated within a day if needed.

Delhi, meanwhile, has reported 99 new Covid-19 cases in the past week, raising the active caseload in the city to 104, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s COVID-19 dashboard. To be sure, till May 19, Delhi had only five active cases.