Noida set to spend ₹30-cr to repair 11.5km Pushta Road

NOIDA: The Noida authority has started the process to repair and resurface the badly dug up 11.5-km-long Yamuna embankment or Pushta road at an estimated cost of ₹30 crore, and intends to extend the road up to Sector 150, said officials on Thursday. The two steps -- repairing of Pushta road and completion of sector road -- will help in creating functional alternative corridors between Noida and Greater Noida to ease traffic pressure on the 25-km Noida expressway, which remains choked for most of the day, particularly during peak hours. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authority also has plans to acquire land and complete the 45-metre-wide sector road, running alongside the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway along the Yamuna river, to streamline connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida.

“The irrigation department has submitted ₹30 crore estimate to repair Yamuna embankment road. The authority is examining it and has decided to fund it…The authority also plans to extend the road to make this an alternate route between Noida and Greater Noida. The authority has planned to acquire land to build incomplete stretches of sector road along Noida Expressway to improve connectivity,” said SP Singh, general manager, Noida authority, told HT on Thursday.

The two steps -- repairing of Pushta road and completion of sector road -- will help in creating functional alternative corridors between Noida and Greater Noida to ease traffic pressure on the 25-km Noida expressway, which remains choked for most of the day, particularly during peak hours.

The four-lane Pushta road that was opened to traffic in 2014 cannot serve as an effective bypass currently.

The road that passes through the Noida areas including sectors 94, 95, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 134 and 135, home to offices, premium residential areas and villages, said officials.

“We have prepared the estimate to repair this road and sent it to Noida authority that will fund this project. Also, we are in the process to make a proposal related with extension of Pushta road,” said BK Singh, chief engineer, UP irrigation department.