Noida sizzles at 43°C, heat wave to continue

At 43 degrees Celsius (°C), Noida experienced its second heat wave of the year on Tuesday, thanks to a delay in the monsoon, cloudless skies and unfavourable winds, said weather analysts. The trend is expected to continue for the next few days, they added.

The temperature rose 2°C over the maximum temperature on Monday.

According to the weather analysts the heat wave occurs when the maximum temperature is either 45°C and above, or is over 40°C and over 5°C of the seasons average. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was 6°C above average.

The city had suffered its first heat wave on March 29 when the temperature was 40.5°C, which was 7°C above the seasonal average and also the first heat wave to be realised in March in 76 years.

According to the weathermen the region may experience heat wave for the next two days due to extremely dry weather conditions.

“The heat wave is due to several reasons, including the dry northwesterly winds (overcoming the moisture laden southwest monsoon winds), no clouds and no rains. There is no chance of any respite for another two days. There is a possibility of drizzle on July 2,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD). “This is also the first heat wave in June since 2019. Last year there had been several instances of heat waves in May but not June. This year, due to a number of pre-monsoon showers, the region was saved from heat waves in May.”

On Tuesday, the IMD recorded the minimum temperature for Noida at 28.8°C as against 28.6°C on Monday.

At the IMD’s Safdarjung weather monitoring station, which is considered standard for the National Capital Region, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 43°C and 27.4°C, respectively.

“There are high chances of heat wave in next 24 to 48 hours, then between July 2 and three comparatively cooler winds accompanied with light rains may bring the temperature down by four to five degrees Celsius ,” said Mahesh Palawat, Vice President, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.