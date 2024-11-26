Noida spent only 3.4 cr spent on curbing air pollution, finds RTI

NOIDA: The Noida authority has been able to spend only ₹3.4 crore out of ₹30.9 crore collected in penalty from polluters since 2021-22. The fund was to be spent on measures to mitigate the air pollution, revealed a right to information (RTI) Act application reply. In its reply, the authority revealed that only 11 percent of the fund is spent and the rest remains to be used for measures to reduce the air pollution. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Citizens criticised the authority’s negligence in taking steps to contain the air pollution that is troubling residents.

The revelation came following an RTI application filed by Amit Gupta, a social activist and resident of Noida’s Sector 77, seeking details about the penalty fund spent on taking steps to reduce the air pollution in the city.

“We are shocked that the Noida authority is not taking the issue of air pollution seriously and did not bother to use even the dedicated fund in purchasing machines and other measures to mitigate the air pollution. We have requested through a letter to the Noida authority that it should take steps on the issue of non-utilisation of the fund,” said Gupta.

Gupta filed the RTI application on November 3 and sought details about the funds from the central pollution control board (CPCB) that informed in RTI application reply that the Noida authority got ₹6.7 crore in 2021-22, ₹15.3 crore in 2022-23 and ₹8.9 crore in 2023-24.

The reply also stated that the authority spent zero in 2021-22, ₹1.4 crore in 2022-23 and ₹2 crore in 2024-25. The Noida authority spent ₹3.44 crore in purchasing mechanical sweeping machines, anti-smog guns and water sprinklers in last three years.

“But we see only the old vehicles ferrying the water tankers to sprinkle the water to reduce air pollution in Noida… why do not they spend this fund for taking effective measures to reduce air pollution,” said Gupta.

The Noida authority’s appeal to apartment owners associations to install anti-smog guns on rooftops of housing towers also remained ineffective.

“We have purchased machines, anti-smog guns and sprinklers out of ₹3.44 fund used in the last 3 years. The tenders to procure other machinery is underway so that we can take effective measures to mitigate air pollution. We had appealed from AOA to install anti-smog guns on towers but no one came forward for this. We are taking effective steps in this regard,” said SP Singh, general manager of the Noida authority.